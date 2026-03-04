Brewers’ manager Pat Murphy delivers strong message to players following loss to Great Britain

Preparations are underway for the teams participating in the World Baseball Classic, beginning with friendly matchups this Tuesday. Among these was a notable game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Great Britain. Despite high expectations from their fan base concerning upcoming performances, Brewers manager Pat Murphy issued a candid evaluation of his team’s display.

“If today had been a regular-season game, you’d have to label this performance as subpar,” Murphy expressed to the media following the Brewers’ 7-3 loss to Great Britain, a participant in the upcoming WBC.

Murphy conveyed concern over the Brewers’ preparedness for the forthcoming season, noting that the team’s execution left much to be desired. He emphasized the need for improvement as they gear up for the regular season’s challenges.

“Today’s effort and execution were below expectations, both offensively and defensively. However, we’re committed to rectifying this and returning to our brand of baseball. While it’s difficult to replicate during these games, the effort must be made,” Murphy stated.

Great Britain, preparing for its WBC appearance, caught Murphy’s attention with their performance. He offered commendations on their play against the Brewers on Tuesday.

“They played excellently, maintaining solid contact and teamwork throughout. It’s evident they’re building something special. Credit goes to them for preparing effectively. It was impressive to watch,“ Murphy remarked.

With significant challenges looming, Murphy acknowledges the necessity of refining both the roster and their style of play to secure a competitive edge by Opening Day.

