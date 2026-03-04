Trending topics:
Pete Alonso takes aim at NY Mets as he reveals mindset behind joining the Orioles

Just a few days after tallying his first hits with the Baltimore Orioles, Pete Alonso offered insights on his transition to Baltimore and how it compares to his time with the New York Mets.

By Santiago Tovar

Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles poses for a photo.
Pete Alonso spent the entirety of his career with the New York Mets, where he enjoyed a successful tenure. However, during the recent offseason, Alonso sought a fresh start and joined the Baltimore Orioles. He shared his thoughts on the transition and how it compares to his experience with the Mets.

Instead of the usual 75% of new faces, it’s 100% here. It’s refreshing, you know? For me, it’s been wonderful. Being here in Sarasota is not far from home, and I grew up playing travel ball at the Cal Ripken complex right across the field. So it’s very nostalgic coming to work every morning,” Alonso told MLB Network Radio.

Given Alonso’s enthusiasm for joining the Orioles, the fanbase holds high expectations for his performance this upcoming season. He arrives in Baltimore as the Mets‘ all-time leader in home runs, and fans expect him to deliver similar results for his new team.

Although former teammates like Juan Soto have shared heartfelt messages about Alonso’s departure, Alonso appears content in Baltimore, and fans are optimistic about his contributions.

Alonso makes an impact with Orioles

Displaying impressive form during spring training, Alonso has proven why Baltimore holds high expectations for him this MLB season. His performance over eight games has already made a significant impression.

Here are his spring training statistics to date:

  • Games Played: 8
  • At-Bats: 22
  • Hits: 8
  • Home Runs: 3
  • RBI: 7
  • Batting Average: .364
  • OPS: 1.273
Orioles’ projected Opening Day lineup featuring Alonso

With his standout performances during spring training, manager Brandon Hyde is set to include Alonso as a key player in the Orioles’ projected lineup for Opening Day against World Series frontrunners, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here is the projected Opening Day lineup:

  1. Gunnar Henderson SS
  2. Adley Rutschman C
  3. Pete Alonso 1B
  4. Anthony Santander RF
  5. Jordan Westburg 2B
  6. Heston Kjerstad LF
  7. Jackson Holliday 3B
  8. Colton Cowser CF
  9. Coby Mayo DH
Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
