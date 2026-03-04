NY Rangers and Mike Sullivan get key update on Vincent Trocheck amid trade rumors before NHL deadline

The New York Rangers have become the center of attention ahead of the NHL trade deadline. After a disappointing season, very important players like Vincent Trocheck could be on their way out.

Given what appears to be an imminent departure, Trocheck seems to have accepted his position on the trading block and has only asked that any move send him to a team with a real chance to compete for the Stanley Cup.

Now, a very important report appears to have ruled out two possible destinations for the player. A huge update considering the possible remaining suitors on a long list of interested teams.

Will NY Rangers trade Vincent Trocheck?

Everything points to the New York Rangers trading Vincent Trocheck. According to a report by Elliotte Friedman, what seems certain is that the Los Angeles Kings and the Utah Mammoth are out of the race. “Vincent Trocheck, sounds like LA and Utah is not gonna happen.”

What’s next for Vincent Trocheck?

Next for Vincent Trocheck is to wait for the New York Rangers to decide which offer best suits their interests ahead of the trade deadline. In recent days, several teams have emerged as possible destinations in various rumors, including the Pittsburgh Penguins after a message by Sidney Crosby.

