Former NY Mets prospect receives bold prediction from Brewers legend ahead 2026 season

The Milwaukee Brewers have made several high-profile trades this offseason, including sending ace Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for a package of young talent that included infielder Jett Williams. With Caleb Durbin also traded away, the Brewers face a key question: who will take over at third base in 2026?

Williams, a former Mets prospect, now finds himself in Milwaukee with an opportunity to prove his worth. The team’s infield depth is in flux, and the Brewers appear ready to explore internal options before seeking external solutions.

Former Brewers pitcher Corey Knebel has offered a bold prediction regarding Williams’s potential role. “Looking at Jett’s perspective here, he sees this as an opportunity to go out and prove himself,” Knebel said.

He also added, “Maybe Matt Arnold is seeing something there and [Pat] Murphy has seen it too. They’re not going to just sit there, ‘poor me’, right? It’s ‘let’s go find a third baseman. Let’s see who we’ve got internally, see what we can do.’ If not, Matt Arnold may have something else up his sleeve.”

Corey Knebel #46 of the Brewers throws a pitch on October 20, 2018. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Knebel sees real opportunity for Williams

Knebel emphasized that Milwaukee’s current situation is ripe for a young player like Williams to stake a claim. The Brewers’ coaching staff appears open to giving him a chance, and Knebel believes that Williams has the skills and mindset to compete for a starting role at third base out of Spring Training.

Brewers confident in internal depth

The team’s approach highlights the confidence Milwaukee has in its internal options. If Williams can make an early impression, he could become a key contributor at third base. Otherwise, other internal or external solutions — including David Hamilton or potential trades — remain on the table.

