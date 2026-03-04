NY Giants make tough but necessary decision by parting with captain to create cap space before free agency

If we have to point to an NFL team undergoing a full-scale transformation lately, the New York Giants cannot be overlooked. In the Big Apple, they no longer want to be mere spectators at the party, and returning to the spotlight has become an urgent priority.

That’s why the front office’s plan is to surround Jaxson Dart as smartly as possible, and in the quest to create salary cap space for new reinforcements, unfortunately, some players will no longer don the red and blue next season.

The latest news confirms that the Giants are releasing linebacker and team captain Bobby Okereke, thereby parting ways with a key piece of the team’s defense.

According to journalist Paul Schwartz, this move frees up $9 million in cap relief. Okereke was set to carry a $14.4 million cap hit in 2026, the final year of the four-year, $40 million deal he signed back in 2023.

Bobby Okereke #58 of the New York Giants.

More moves are expected in New York

Bringing new faces to the team—many of them high-profile—requires sacrifices elsewhere. Okereke’s departure might not be the only one for the Giants in the near future as they continue to expand salary cap space.

Perhaps one of the most notable names that could face the same fate as the linebacker is Devin Singletary. Cutting the veteran running back would free up $5.3 million in cap space.