Brian Cashman offers candid assessment of NY Yankees’ efforts at Winter Meetings

The New York Yankees entered this year’s Winter Meetings with clear objectives and a sense of urgency, particularly after a season defined by inconsistency and missed expectations. General manager Brian Cashman, tasked with reshaping the roster through trades and free-agent opportunities, has remained a central focus as the organization evaluates ways to build a more balanced club.

In conversations with reporters, Cashman acknowledged that progress has been slower than the Yankees would prefer. While the team remains active across multiple fronts, negotiations have been met with resistance from other front offices, a sign of how competitive and guarded this market has become.

Despite that friction, Cashman emphasized that the Yankees are not stepping back from their pursuit of roster improvements. Several conversations remain ongoing, and the front office believes that dialogue could eventually pave a path toward meaningful movement.

Cashman’s candid take on ongoing trade talks

Cashman offered a straightforward evaluation of where things stand, outlining the current dynamics with unusual transparency. “We’re just staying engaged, trying to match up with some things. But it’s been tough so far,” he said, according to Bryan Hoch on X.

General Manager of the New York Yankees Brian Cashman speaks at news conference. Evan Bernstein/Getty Images

He also added, “Don’t like the asks coming our way, and I guess the opposing teams don’t like what I’m trying to pull from them on the trade stuff. We do have some conversations that possibly could lead somewhere.”

Cashman comments on slow market

As the offseason unfolds, Yankees general manager Cashman has acknowledged the slow pace of the free-agent market, describing it as moving at “glacial speed.” “We have a strong team. The job is to make it better and make it stronger. (Saying) it and doing it are two different things. We’re trying to pull that off, and it takes time. There’s a lot of time on the board still, and there’s a lot of inventory still there, so there’s a lot of possibilities in play.” He said.

