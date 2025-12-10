Cody Bellinger’s agent reveals NY Yankees face fierce free-agency competition to keep star outfielder

TheNew York Yankees are among several teams pursuing Cody Bellinger as free agency heats up. With Kyle Schwarber now off the market after signing a five-year, $150 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, Bellinger’s list of potential suitors has grown longer.

Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, according to The New York Post, revealed that the outfielder is drawing interest from a wide range of clubs, including the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, and Los Angeles Angels.

The Yankees remain in contact with Boras and are evaluating options, though competition from other clubs could influence the market. Bellinger’s ability to play multiple outfield positions and even first base makes him highly valuable.

Boras highlights competition for Bellinger

Boras emphasized the high demand for players like Bellinger, describing him as a “five-tool” talent. “I haven’t met a team that dodges a five-tool player. To fill the center field need is a giant step towards the playoffs,” Boras said. He added that sudden moves by owners are possible, keeping the market unpredictable.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees makes a catch on a fly ball. Al Bello/Getty Images

Yankees’ position in free sgency

While payroll concerns exist, Boras noted that the Yankees have not expressed limits on spending. General Manager Brian Cashman has been actively in touch, and the organization is prepared to pursue top talent aggressively, as seen with their signing of Juan Soto last year.

Bellinger’s appeal across MLB

Bellinger opted out of his final year with the Yankees after a strong season, posting a .272 average with 29 home runs and an .813 OPS. Should he sign elsewhere, the Yankees would need to rely on internal options like Jasson Domínguez or Spencer Jones, both of whom remain unproven at the major league level.

