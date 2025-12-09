NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone finally clarifies stance on Cody Bellinger amid free agency buzz

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees are keeping a close eye on Cody Bellinger as the star outfielder enters free agency. After a standout season in New York, Bellinger has transformed his career trajectory following a rocky end with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with his combination of power, defense, and versatility making him one of MLB’s most sought-after players.

In his lone season with New York, Bellinger delivered 29 home runs, 98 RBI, and a .272/.334/.480 slash line for an .813 OPS. He also ranked in the 93rd percentile in outs above average with seven and added 12 defensive runs saved, demonstrating his value on both offense and defense.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised Bellinger’s all-around game and character during the Winter Meetings. “Who he was in the room, his performance between the lines on both sides of the ball, his athleticism, his versatility. Who wouldn’t want a player like that?” Boone said, emphasizing both Bellinger’s on-field performance and his presence in the clubhouse.

Boone on Bellinger’s free agency

While the Yankees would clearly welcome Bellinger back, Boone emphasized that the 30-year-old outfielder has earned the right to explore free agency. “He’s earned the right now to get to this point of his career of free agency as still a relatively young man. We’ll see what happens, we’ll see how it shakes out. As far as the player and the person, he’s a good one,” Boone said.

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on during the game. Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The manager also noted that he hasn’t been directly involved in recruitment discussions for Bellinger, as is typical with players who have previously been with the club. “They know who we are, they know what we’re about. Certainly, if there comes a point where – and this isn’t just for Cody, this is with anyone – when it gets to a point where we’re starting to get down the road, or being in conversations, I’ll certainly have conversations with guys where I see it fit,” Boone added.

Bellinger’s next move remains one of the MLB offseason’s most closely watched storylines, with both the Yankees and other teams expected to compete for the free-agent outfielder.

