MLB Rumors: NY Yankees weigh Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade as interest rises and offseason pressures build

The New York Yankees remain deep in their pursuit of a roster capable of contending for a championship, and the search for upgrades has widened beyond free agency. As the market evolves, rival clubs have begun inquiring about Jazz Chisholm Jr., prompting early internal conversations about his long-term fit in the Bronx.

This development has surprised some, considering Chisholm’s productive first full season in New York. Still, the Yankees’ front office is operating in a fluid environment, where improving the roster means evaluating every avenue, even those that initially appear unlikely.

The idea of moving Chisholm is reportedly no longer dismissed as outlandish. Instead, it is emerging as a realistic scenario the Yankees must study as they balance short-term ambition with long-term roster building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why is a Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade being discussed?

The conversation gained momentum following a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who noted that “a second baseman is going to move… maybe multiple,” before listing Chisholm among several notable names drawing leaguewide interest.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees leaps for the ball. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Advertisement

Passan also added, “There is too much interest in Ketel Marte, Brendan Donovan and Brandon Lowe for a deal not to be consummated. It’s not just them, either. Jake Cronenworth is available. The Yankees have listened on Jazz Chisholm Jr. The Mets’ overhaul could include moving Jeff McNeil.”

Advertisement

see also Kyle Schwarber explains why he chose to re-sign with Phillies

General manager Brian Cashman routinely fields inquiries on nearly every player, and at this stage, talks appear to be exploratory rather than aggressive. Much of New York’s decision-making will hinge on how the rest of the offseason unfolds, particularly in free agency.

Advertisement

What would motivate the Yankees to consider a deal?

Chisholm supplied impact production in 2025, earning his second All-Star selection while hitting .242 with 31 home runs and 80 RBIs across 130 games. That type of power profile is valuable, especially for a club intent on contending deep into October.

SurveyShould the Yankees consider trading Jazz Chisholm Jr. this offseason? Should the Yankees consider trading Jazz Chisholm Jr. this offseason? already voted 0 people

Advertisement

Advertisement

For now, the Yankees appear to be gathering information as they assess whether subtracting Chisholm could be offset by additions in other areas. With the front office evaluating elite free agents and weighing broader structural needs, the calculus remains complex.