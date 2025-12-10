MLB Rumors: Phillies make offer to J.T. Realmuto amid free agency push after securing Kyle Schwarber

The Philadelphia Phillies has reportedly extended an offer to veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto, signaling their intent to reunite with the player after securing Kyle Schwarber on a five-year deal earlier this week.

While Realmuto continues to evaluate his options in free agency, The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reports that Realmuto is “expected” to return to Philadelphia, with a two-year deal being the most likely scenario.

Despite a down season in 2025, when Realmuto slashed .257/.315/.384 across 134 games, his proven consistency and defensive value behind the plate keep him in demand.

Realmuto, entering next season at age 35, maintains a reliable floor as a two-win regular, with few comparable options available. His experience and versatility make him a coveted veteran presence, especially as rule changes like the ABS challenge system in 2026 may lessen the defensive emphasis on pitch framing.

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies high fives teammates in the dugout. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Market dynamics for Realmuto

The market for Realmuto this offseason could narrow to primarily Boston and Philadelphia. With Carlos Narvaez set to start most games in Boston, the Phillies may have the edge. However, Philadelphia’s payroll considerations will influence other moves; the team’s luxury tax projection sits just under $289 million after signing Schwarber.

If Realmuto commands roughly $15 million, the Phillies would have limited remaining funds to upgrade the outfield, potentially impacting other acquisitions like Harrison Bader.

Phillies roster flexibility

Philadelphia could create additional payroll flexibility by moving other players. Veteran Nick Castellanos is expected to be traded or released to free up salary, while other options like Alec Bohm or Matt Strahm could provide more marketable avenues for savings. Any move would allow the Phillies to balance re-signing Realmuto with pursuing additional roster upgrades.

