Bryce Harper is the greatest symbol of the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros. In this article you will find out more details about his life such as age, height, tattoos, contract and net worth.

For the first time since 2009, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series and one of the biggest factors to accomplish that is clearly Bryce Harper. His story with the Phillies could almost be linked with destiny. After he left the Washington Nationals in 2018, Harper's desire was to play for the New York Yankees, but, they never answered the call.

He stayed in Philadelphia and the result is a Cinderella season in which they have knocked out the St.Louis Cardinals (in Albert Pujols' farewell tour), the Atlanta Braves (reigning champions) and the San Diego Padres (a star-packed roster). Now, Bryce Harper is going for the upset against the Houston Astros.

Bryce Harper has been a sensation throughout his career, especially in his early years, by winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2012 and the NL MVP in 2015. In this article, you will find out more things about him such as his age, height, tattoos, contract and net worth.

How old is Bryce Harper?

Bryce Harper is 30 years old. He was born on October 16, 1992. He is from Las Vegas, Nevada, and spent the first years of his career with the Washington Nationals (2012-2018) before signing a blockbuster contract with the Philadelphia Phillies when he became a free agent.

How tall is Bryce Harper?

Bryce Harper is 6' 3" (approximately 190 cm) and weighs 210 pounds. He is crucial in the Phillies' lineup as the designated hitter. The Washington Nationals and all of MLB knew Harper's potential as he was the first overall pick in the 2010 Draft. He was the youngest National League MVP at 22-years old.

Which are Bryce Harper's tattoos?

Bryce Harper is also known because of his spectacular tattoos. In each of his wrists, Harper has a tattoo dedicated to his father and his mother (Pops and Mom). Another tattoo is on the right side of his body and is dedicated to Luke Harper, a professional wrestler who died early at age 41 because of a pulmonary fibrosis. That tattoo says Harper Luke 1:37.

Bryce Harper contract: What is his salary?

In 2019, Bryce Harper signed a 13 year/$330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. On that agreement, there was a $20 million signing bonus. All the money was guaranteed leaving his annual salaray close to $25 million. At that time, it was the biggest contract in the history of US sports.

How much is Bryce Harper net worth?

At the moment, Bryce Harper has a net worth of $70 million. Harper has signed deals with famous brands such as Under Armour, Gatorade and Dairy Queen. His endorsements earnings are close to $6.5 million.