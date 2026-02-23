Tarik Skubal reveals how many games he will pitch for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Tarik Skubal had nothing to hide and confirmed he will make just one start for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic this March. It’s a limited role, as expected, but at least he was clear about how he plans to contribute to the national team.

“Detroit Tigers Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal confirms the plan for him all along this spring. He will make only one shortened start for Team USA before returning to the Tigers‘ camp. He is scheduled to start March 7 against Great Britain in USA’s second game of the WBC,” wrote Bob Nightengale on X.

Last season with the Detroit Tigers, Skubal posted a 2.21 ERA, further cementing his status as one of the game’s premier arms. He was also recently included in Just Baseball’s top 10 starting pitchers for 2026, alongside Paul Skenes and other elite starters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Skubal hopes to see Team USA make a deep run

Based on his recent comments, Skubal would like to see Team USA contend for the WBC title and is even open to staying involved if they advance. “If they go to the finals, I’m going to try and lobby to go watch and be with the guys.”

Advertisement

Not everyone was pleased with the limited commitment. “It is really disappointing to hear Tarik Skubal will make only one start for Team USA in the WBC (against Great Britain). Team USA reaching the finals won’t change that. The attraction of the WBC is talent. If the best players in the world aren’t committed, it loses its sparkle,” wrote Dan Clark on X (@danclarksports).

Advertisement

see also Can an MLB player really play in the 2026 World Baseball Classic without insurance?

Skubal also emphasized that he is making a strong effort to balance both responsibilities, even if one WBC appearance won’t significantly affect a pitcher who made 31 MLB starts for Detroit in 2025.

Advertisement

“I’m trying to do both things, trying to pitch for Team USA, but I understand the need to be here with these guys and get ready for the season. I think it’s kind of the best of both worlds in that aspect, and I’m grateful they took me in that capacity,” Skubal said, via Cody Stavenhagen.