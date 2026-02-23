Can an MLB player really play in the 2026 World Baseball Classic without insurance?

The start of the 2026 World Baseball Classic is approaching, and more players are being ruled out of the tournament due to insurance complications. The most recent case involves Jose Alvarado of the Philadelphia Phillies, who will be unable to represent Venezuela because of the same issue.

However, in a report from Enrique Rojas of ESPN, he clarified that there is technically a way for players to participate in the WBC without insurance, though it would be extremely risky. Doing so would require modifying their MLB contracts, effectively putting their money at risk.

“Repeat after me: It is not true that a player cannot participate in the WBC without insurance. That is false. The player always has the option to convert the contract into a ‘non-guaranteed’ one and that’s it. Of course, I don’t recommend doing that. But it can be done. It’s a matter of risk, and nobody wants to take it on — why would a company that makes a living from it do so?,” Rojas wrote on X.

Insurance companies unwilling to take WBC injury risks

Rojas explained that one of the main reasons an MLB player such as Francisco Lindor cannot participate in the 2026 WBC is that insurance providers may detect a pre-existing issue, such as an elbow concern revealed on an MRI, and automatically deny coverage.

“The MLB has a special insurance policy for the WBC. But even so, it’s a company that assumes risks based on NON-SENTIMENTAL factors. For them (and every insurance company in the world), business is what matters. If an elbow shows risk on an MRI, they don’t insure it,” Rojas wrote.

The insurer’s relationship is with the team that guarantees the contract, not the player. That affects players like Jose Altuve and Lindor, among others. Players could theoretically assume the risk themselves or have their club guarantee the deal without insurance protection.

“Contract insurance is a relationship between the insurance company and the team that pays the contract. Not between the insurance company and the player. A player without insurance (due to high risk) can take the risk himself, or his team can guarantee the contract for him. The player and the team have those options.”

Carlos Santana will play without insurance

Rojas also pointed to Carlos Santana as an example. Santana will participate in the WBC without insurance, meaning he will assume the risk of injury during the tournament. He recently signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The reporter also referenced Miguel Cabrera and his situation with the Detroit Tigers in a previous WBC.

“In his last WBC, Miguel Cabrera was no longer eligible for insurance. Detroit guaranteed the contract so he could participate. Carlos Santana is not eligible this year. And he’s going without insurance. There are always options, but very rarely does someone step up to take on the risk.”