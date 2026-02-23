Trending topics:
Brandon Nimmo breaks silence on rumored tension with Francisco Lindor over NY Mets captaincy

Brandon Nimmo is no longer part of the New York Mets, but he recently addressed what had been portrayed as a conflict with Francisco Lindor over the team’s captaincy, a situation some believed ultimately triggered his move to Texas.

By Richard Tovar

Brandon Nimmo in action during a doubleheader vs the Brewers July 02, 2025, New York City.
© Getty ImagesBrandon Nimmo in action during a doubleheader vs the Brewers July 02, 2025, New York City.

Brandon Nimmo will begin the 2026 season with a new team, but he recently made it clear that there were never any issues with Francisco Lindor over who would serve as captain of the New York Mets. According to Nimmo, his relationship with the Puerto Rican star was more than solid.

“I never felt any animosity from Francisco about a captain spot. I never felt it at all. I always told anybody that asked about it, ‘I don’t need a C on my chest to know that I have an impact on this clubhouse,’” Nimmo told Will Sammon of The Athletic.

Speculation surrounding Nimmo’s departure from the Mets centered on that very issue, that both he and Lindor wanted to be captain, prompting president of baseball operations David Stearns and the front office to trade him to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Marcus Semien.

Nimmo had a strong relationship with Lindor

After spending 10 years with the Mets, and five as Lindor’s teammate, Nimmo said their relationship was more than positive. He described Lindor as the type of complete player who fully belongs with the organization he joined in 2021, adding that his leadership and professionalism remain unchanged whether or not he wears the captain’s “C.”

“I don’t think, by any means, does Francisco having a C or not having a C change the way that he goes about his business. Francisco was nothing but kind, nothing but an amazing teammate, an amazing leader,” Nimmo said.

Nimmo also emphasized that he holds no resentment toward the Mets organization following his abrupt exit. In his conversation with Sammon, he said he wishes Stearns the best. “He was extremely successful with Milwaukee, and I’m sure he will be extremely successful with the Mets,” Nimmo said. He also acknowledged that he still maintains a strong relationship with owner Steve Cohen. “Still have a great relationship.”

Richard Tovar
