NY Mets may have a future left-handed bat among their prospects, according to Carlos Mendoza

Carlos Mendoza recently evaluated one of the Mets’ top prospects and came away impressed by his speed and left-handed hitting ability, praising his overall development and tools on both sides of the ball.

By Richard Tovar

Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesCarlos Mendoza of the New York Mets.

The New York Mets have a strong list of prospects, but recently it was A.J. Ewing who reportedly impressed manager Carlos Mendoza, who praised him during a press conference after being asked about the young player and said he liked what he saw.

“There’s a lot to like. He looks like a hitter at the plate and then the defense. Made a couple of good plays, great jumps. I think there’s a lot to like there. The reads off the bat, but just his ability to give you a really good at-bat from the left side,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza has been encouraged by what he’s seen from Ewing, who showcased his strong arm by making a throw from center field to third base. “The speed obviously is there. I’ve been pretty encouraged about the way he’s looked so far, and today was a perfect example of that,” Mendoza added.

Ewing brings what the Mets need for the future

Ewing had a highly productive 2025 season, standing out primarily for his offensive development while also playing solid defense. His progress as a prospect has brought him closer to a potential MLB debut in 2026-2027.

“Toolsy OF A.J. Ewing (Mets) posted an 80.0% contact rate in 2025 while recording a 147 wRC+ across 564 plate appearances. He showed off his 70-grade speed by stealing 70 bases and displays an advanced eye at the plate, posting low chase and whiff rates while using the whole field to his advantage,” wrote Running from the OPS on X.

During his spring training game, he wasn’t able to replicate his minor league production, going 0-for-1 with a strikeout in his lone at-bat. However, he still played a key role in the Mets scoring a run against the Mariners, driving one in with a sacrifice fly.

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
