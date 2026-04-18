Carlos Mendoza is feeling the frustration just like New York Mets fans, and he said so in a blunt message, admitting he shares the same emotions as the fan base while watching the team struggle early in the 2026 season.

“They have all the right to be pissed and frustrated. They care just like we do. We care, we want to win just as much as they do. But again, only so much can be said here because we gotta go out and do it. I understand how they’re feeling. I’d be pissed too if I was a fan. I’m pissed. (This team) is pissed.”

Mendoza’s comments were shared by Max Goodman on X, who also noted just how rough things have been: the Mets have been outscored 60-18 during their current 10-game losing streak dating back to April 8, with most of those losses coming at home. David Stearns has also recently taken heat from fans amid the slide.

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The Mets’ situation keeps getting worse

It’s not just the losses. Mendoza is well aware the Mets are also struggling badly at the plate, hitting just .228 as a team, ranking 24th in MLB, near the bottom of the league where teams like the Cincinnati Reds sit at .203.

Extra-base hits have also been an issue. The Mets rank 21st with just 28 on the season, trailing clubs like the Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies, and Oakland Athletics. Offensive production remains limited, even though the team sits closer to the middle of the pack in strikeouts.

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As for Mendoza’s job security, there has been no official word from Stearns or other top executives. However, some fans are already calling for a change, and analyst Jake Brown echoed that sentiment on X on April 17: “If the Mets are swept there really is no choice Monday but to fire Carlos Mendoza.”