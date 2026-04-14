Marcus Semien points to growing pressure amid NY Mets struggles

Marcus Semien recently joined the New York Mets, but as a veteran, he hasn’t shied away from addressing the team’s current struggles. He made it clear that the offense is under constant pressure amid the team’s poor results.

“These types of stretches are going to happen. It’s tough when it happens early in the season, it’s tough when it’s happening when we’re just not winning ballgames and the microscope is going to be right there on our offense,” Semien told reporters in a video shared by SNY.

So far this MLB season, Semien has also struggled at the plate. He’s hitting just .197 with 12 hits in 61 at-bats, along with one home run and six RBIs, ranking seventh among his teammates in production.

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Mets off to a rough start

As of April 14, the Mets sit at the bottom of the NL East with a 7-10 record, trailing even the Washington Nationals. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves lead the division at 10-7, followed by the Miami Marlins at 9-8 after a strong start.

"These types of stretches are going to happen. It's tough when it happens early in the season, it's tough when it's happening when we're just not winning ballgames and the microscope is going to be right there on our offense.



We have another game tomorrow against one of the best… pic.twitter.com/kJn7nNpTc2 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 14, 2026

Semien’s comments reflect a clear reality: the Mets’ offensive production has been far too limited. Players like Francisco Lindor have yet to hit their first home run of the season, and the team continues to wait for Juan Soto to return from injury.

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Things have only gotten worse during their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After dropping the opener, the Mets are now in the middle of a six-game losing streak, their longest of the 2026 season and the second-longest under manager Carlos Mendoza, behind an eight-game skid in 2025.