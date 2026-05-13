What happens if Inter Milan win, tie or lose vs Lazio today in 2026 Coppa Italia final?

Inter Milan face Lazio in the 2026 Coppa Italia final with a major trophy at stake as the outcome in Rome could shape the legacy of both clubs this season.

Inter Milan and Lazio arrive at the 2026 Coppa Italia final with an entire season’s legacy hanging on one night in Rome. Newly crowned Serie A champions Inter are chasing a domestic double under Cristian Chivu.

The match at the Stadio Olimpico, which will kick off at 3 PM ET and 12 PM PT in the United States, comes only days after Inter dominated Lazio 3-0 in league play, adding even more tension to the rematch.

Lazio have repeatedly shown resilience throughout their Coppa Italia run. Maurizio Sarri’s side survived dramatic knockout rounds against Bologna and Atalanta to reach the final, with goalkeeper Edoardo Motta emerging as a hero.

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What happens if Inter Milan beat Lazio today?

If Inter Milan beat Lazio today, they will win the 2026 Coppa Italia title and complete a domestic double after already securing the Serie A championship. The trophy would also become Inter’s 10th Coppa Italia crown in club history, further strengthening Cristian Chivu’s remarkable first season in charge.

Players of FC Internazionale Milano pose for a team photograph prior to the Serie A match (Source: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

A victory would confirm Inter as the dominant team in Italian soccer this season. The Nerazzurri already clinched the Serie A title earlier this month and arrive at the final with momentum after defeating Lazio 3-0 in league play just days ago.

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For players like Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella, another trophy would strengthen the argument that this Inter squad is one of the club’s strongest since the treble-winning era under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

What happens if Inter Milan and Lazio tie today?

If Inter Milan and Lazio are tied after 90 minutes today, the 2026 Coppa Italia final will go to extra time and potentially penalties. Unlike league matches, the final cannot end in a draw because a champion must be decided.

The match rules include two 15-minute periods of extra time if the score remains level after regulation. If neither team scores the winner during those additional 30 minutes, the trophy will be decided through a penalty shootout.

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A draw after 90 minutes would likely favor Lazio emotionally because Maurizio Sarri’s team enters the final as the underdog following the recent 3-0 defeat against Inter in Serie A. Extending the match could increase pressure on Inter.

What happens if Inter Milan lose to Lazio today?

If Inter Milan lose to Lazio today, Lazio will win the 2026 Coppa Italia title and Inter will miss the chance to complete a domestic double. It would also represent one of the biggest upsets of the Italian season considering Inter enter the match as favorites.

For Lazio, lifting the trophy would completely transform the perception of their campaign. The Biancocelesti struggled for consistency in Serie A and currently sit outside the European qualification places. Winning the Coppa Italia would not only secure major silverware but also a UEFA Europa League berth next season and a place in the 2026-27 Supercoppa Italiana.

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Lazio would meanwhile capture their eighth Coppa Italia trophy and their first major title since 2019. The club already defeated Inter in the 2000 Coppa Italia final, and another victory over the Nerazzurri in Rome would instantly become one of the defining moments of Maurizio Sarri’s tenure.