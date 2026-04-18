NY Mets fan unloads on David Stearns with Brandon Nimmo reference

The New York Mets are in a tough spot, and fans have been quick to voice their frustration, not just at the players, but also at executives like David Stearns. One fan recently reminded Stearns just how well Brandon Nimmo is performing in Texas, while the team continues to struggle in Queens.

The moment was reported by Mike Puma on X: “A guy in a Mets jersey is standing behind the dugout heckling David Stearns pregame: ‘Nimmo is batting .325 right now [with the Texas Rangers]… worst team in baseball, David.’”

Through 20 games in the 2026 season, the Mets sit at 7-13. While not the absolute worst-case scenario, one of the most concerning trends has been their play at home, just three wins in nine games, fueling even more frustration among the fan base.

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The fan behind the comment

The individual who shouted at Stearns appears to have identified himself in replies to Puma’s post on X as Daniel Wolfram (@therealdanielwo), a verified user who also shared a photo showing Puma speaking with Stearns at the stadium.

You’re welcome !! Thank you for posting my comment.. I wish I said more pic.twitter.com/mkWY9GaRXn — Daniel Wolfram (@TheRealDanielWo) April 18, 2026

It’s not the first time a fan has publicly criticized a key Mets executive, but given the team’s current struggles in the 2026 MLB season and with some players injured, and Nimmo’s strong start in Texas, the reaction isn’t surprising.

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The player who effectively replaced Nimmo on the roster, Marcus Semien, hasn’t produced at the same level. Through 20 games, Semien is hitting .211 with one home run and eight RBIs. Meanwhile, Nimmo has already delivered four home runs, 11 RBIs, and 25 hits in 80 at-bats for the Texas Rangers.