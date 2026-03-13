Carlos Mendoza sets expectations for outfielder Luis Robert after NY Mets–White Sox trade

The New York Mets reshaped much of their roster this offseason, drawing attention to changes across the pitching staff and the infield. Yet inside the clubhouse, manager Carlos Mendoza has also been closely watching a new addition to the outfield who could quietly become one of the team’s most impactful players.

That player is Luis Robert, the former Chicago White Sox star acquired by New York in a trade that sent Luisangel Acuña and minor-league pitcher Truman Pauley the other way.

Mendoza recently addressed Robert’s potential and the expectations surrounding the 28-year-old entering the season. “If we keep this guy healthy, the sky’s the limit,” Mendoza told MLB.com.

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He also added, “We’ve seen it — 2023 I think it was when he was healthy, he was one of the best players in the league. The tools are unbelievable — a guy that can go get it in the outfield, he’s got speed, can steal bases, can hit it as far as anybody in the game.”

Luis Robert #88 of the nMets looks on during spring training workouts at Clover Park. Rich Storry/Getty Images

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Mendoza’s confidence in Robert’s impact

Robert’s career production highlights the upside that convinced the Mets to make the trade. Across his time with Chicago, he has posted a .259/.313/.455 slash line with 102 home runs and 298 RBIs, establishing himself as a powerful middle-of-the-order option when healthy.

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His breakout campaign came in 2023, when Robert earned a Silver Slugger and his first All-Star selection. That season he finished with a .857 OPS and 38 home runs, the third-highest total in the American League, while appearing in a career-high 145 games.

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Can Luis Robert stay healthy enough to deliver that impact?

Health remains the biggest question surrounding Robert’s future in New York. The outfielder dealt with multiple lower-body injuries over the past two seasons, including a hip-flexor issue in 2024 and a hamstring strain that lingered throughout 2025.

For that reason, the Mets plan to carefully manage his workload early in the season, giving him scheduled rest and closely monitoring his recovery after games. “It’s a conversation that I need to have with him after every game,” Mendoza said. “The good thing is he knows there’s a plan in place, and that we care and have the best interests for him.”

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If Robert can remain healthy, the Mets believe his five-tool ability could add a new dimension to their lineup as the club pushes toward contention in the National League.