NY Mets’ Carson Benge credits surprising change for breakout performance vs Reds

Carson Benge helped spark the New York Mets to a much-needed 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night at Citi Field, delivering two clutch RBI singles that helped snap the club’s five-game losing streak, all while manager Carlos Mendoza recently hinted at Mets pitching staff changes amid a tough stretch for the team.

The rookie outfielder entered the game stuck in a 1-for-20 slump before making an unexpected off-field adjustment earlier in the day. “I really haven’t been getting a ton of hits, so I just shaved it off and it worked,” Benge said after the game, according to SNY, referring to the decision to shave off his mustache before the series finale.

The 23-year-old responded with one of his most important performances of the season, coming through twice with two outs and two strikes. In the fifth inning, Benge fought back from an 0-2 count against Reds starter Andrew Abbott before lining a run-scoring single to center field. He added another RBI hit in the seventh inning to provide valuable insurance for New York.

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Benge provides spark for struggling Mets lineup

Benge’s offensive breakout arrived at a crucial moment for a Mets team that had scored only six runs during its five-game losing streak entering Wednesday. Despite the recent struggles, the rookie has quietly enjoyed a productive month at the plate, batting .302 in May with six extra-base hits, 14 RBIs, and a .753 OPS.

Carson Benge #3 of the Mets follows through on his seventh inning RBI single. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The timely hitting helped New York finally generate offense after being held to two runs or fewer in six consecutive games. Benge’s ability to battle through difficult counts also stood out as the Mets searched for consistency throughout the lineup.

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Meanwhile, Juan Soto continued his hot stretch with a first-inning home run off Abbott. The blast was Soto’s 12th homer of the season and his sixth over the last seven games. Eric Wagaman also contributed by recording his first hit with the Mets while homering in his first start for the club.

Mets bullpen helps secure key victory

New York relied heavily on its pitching staff to close out the win. Rookie Jonah Tong earned the victory after allowing just one unearned run across 3 2/3 innings despite issuing four walks.

Relievers Brooks Raley and Luke Weaver combined for 2 2/3 scoreless innings before Devin Williams escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning to secure his eighth save of the season.

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SurveyWhat stood out most in the Mets’ win over the Reds? What stood out most in the Mets’ win over the Reds? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

For the Mets, Wednesday’s victory represented an important step forward after a difficult stretch, while Benge’s unusual pregame adjustment quickly became one of the team’s most talked-about storylines.