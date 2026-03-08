Carson Benge receives subtle warning from Carlos Mendoza about making Mets roster out of Spring Training

Preparation for a new MLB season is moving full steam ahead, and getting to Opening Day in the best possible shape could prove crucial. Carlos Mendoza is analyzing every detail with his New York Mets, while players of Carson Benge’s caliber are fighting hard to secure a spot on the final roster.

Spring Training proves to be a crucial opportunity for all players. Regarding this situation, the manager revealed that while the outfielder has been showing his skills, internal competition is in full swing.

Will Carson Benge to make the Mets’ roster out of camp? “We’ll see. We’ve got a nice competition here.” In this way, Mendoza not only guaranteed nothing but also sent a clear message indicating that many of Benge’s teammates also have a chance to make the roster.

It’s clear that several players, such as Bo Bichette, Freddy Peralta, and Juan Soto, hold an advantage over their teammates. This is not the time for the others to take their foot off the gas if they want to be key pieces in Queens.

The battle to make the roster

Carson Benge is currently locked in a tight battle for a final roster spot in the Mets’ outfield, facing stiff competition from versatile veterans and hungry prospects alike.

Experienced defensive options like Tyrone Taylor and Mike Tauchman provide reliable depth, while the power-hitting MJ Melendez and utility man Vidal Brujan offer the tactical flexibility manager Carlos Mendoza values. This mix of steady veterans and high-upside youth makes the final bench selections one of the toughest decisions of the 2026 Spring Training.

When is Opening Day for the Mets?

The New York Mets will officially open their 2026 regular season at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, March 26. First pitch at Citi Field is scheduled for 1:15 PM ET.

This matchup follows a league-wide “Opening Night” the previous evening and serves as the start of a season where the team will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1986 World Series championship.

