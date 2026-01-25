Cody Bellinger receives significant injury update on key Yankees player ahead of 2026 MLB season

The long saga between Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees has finally reached a happy ending, with the star set to continue playing in the Bronx. Not only that, but Aaron Boone and the rest of the players are excited about the return of a key teammate.

Carlos Rodon suffered a serious elbow injury late last year, which required surgery. While at one point it was believed that his recovery time would be much longer, the pitcher himself stated that his rehabilitation is progressing very well.

“I’ve been throwing a lot lately,” Rodon told Foul Territory during Saturday’s New York Baseball Writers’ Gala. “Just trying to, I guess, lube up this elbow joint and get it going for the season. [The surgeons] took a lot of bones out, but it’s better now.”

Rodon also highlighted the key differences between his current recovery process and what he went through with his previous surgery back in 2019, when he had to undergo Tommy John surgery: “Tommy John can be definitely a lonely place because it’s such a long and monotonous rehab,” he said.

Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees.

“You’re watching your boys play, and it’s 16 months, and you’re watching a whole season of baseball as a fan, doing whatever it is — flexor extension stuff or strengthening and all sorts of shoulder stuff, stability, and you’re just watching baseball. It can be a lonely journey. This one’s a little different. A little elbow scope, and I got back to throwing fairly quickly — eight weeks. It doesn’t really feel like much of a rehab.”

The goal of being with his teammates

The fact that Bellinger has finally resolved his situation and decided to return to the Yankees has many excited about the prospect of a strong season. Rodon himself, aiming to reach 100%, intends to play in as many games as possible: “Obviously,” he said, “I want to be prepared and ready to compete.”

When does the 2026 MLB season start?

The 2026 MLB regular season is set to make history with its earliest start ever, beginning with a standalone Opening Night on Wednesday, March 25, featuring the New York Yankees visiting the San Francisco Giants.

This will be followed by a full 14-game Opening Day slate on Thursday, March 26, marking the first time since 1968 that all teams are scheduled to play their season openers on the same day in the U.S.

