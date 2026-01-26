NY Rangers reportedly trading veteran to hated NHL rival as Artemi Panarin trade buzz grows louder

The New York Rangers are officially starting the trade season in the NHL. Though Artemi Panarin remains the top asset set to be moved by the Broadway Blueshirts, a report indicates another veteran is about to be traded.

The New York Rangers and New York Islanders can barely stand one another. However, in times of need, the two clubs can put their differences aside and make business. That is definitely the case as the Blueshirts plan to send one veteran blueliner to the organization in Long Island.

“I’m hearing [the Rangers] are on the verge of their first move of the retool. A trade that sends Carson Soucy to the Islanders is brewing. No official announcement yet as they work out the particulars, but expect him to be held out of the lineup tonight for roster management,” Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic reported.

With Soucy on his way out, New York is proving how serious it is about embarking on a trading season, as results haven’t gone their way in the NHL. Soon, Panarin may finally be traded away, but a suitor must be found that Panarin is willing to waive his no-movement clause (NMC) for.

Carson Soucy

Update on Panarin

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, Panarin wants to join the Florida Panthers. However, the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champions are severely cap-constrained at the moment, making a trade for Panarin unlikely.

The Rangers would have to absorb most of Panarin’s $11.6 million cap hit for the 2025–26 season for Florida to take on his contract. As it stands, the Cats have only around $2.5 million in cap space.

Unless New York takes on roughly $10 million in dead cap space, a move for the ‘Breadman’ doesn’t make much sense for Florida—especially considering the Panthers could simply wait for him to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in the summer and pursue him then without giving up draft picks, which are becoming a finite resource in Sunrise.