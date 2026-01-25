When and where are Patriots and Seahawks playing Super Bowl LX?

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will face off in Super Bowl LX in what’s set to be an electric showdown to close out the 2025 NFL season. On Bolavip we take a look at the details behind the biggest game of the campaign.

Though facing very different journeys, Seattle and New England are now meeting in the biggest stage. The Seahawks engaged in a pound-for-pound shootout with the Los Angeles Rams, while the Patriots knocked out the No. 1 seed Denver Broncos in a defensive battle under the elements in Mile High City. Still, in the NFL, all roads lead to Super Bowl LX—and only the Hawks and Patriots have managed to reach the end of this one.

The stage is set. The Patriots and Seahawks will meet with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line. Super Bowl LX will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Super Bowl rematch

Regardless of who came out on top in the NFC Championship Game, the Patriots knew they’d be in for a rematch of a previous Super Bowl matchup. New England faced — and defeated — Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX. That game became an instant classic as Malcolm Butler picked off Russell Wilson in the 1-yard line to seal the Patriots’ 28-24 win.

Seahawks and Patriots meet in Super Bowl LX

Now, the Seahawks will get another shot at the Pats. Wilson, Marshawn Lynch, Pete Carroll, and the Legion of Boom are no longer in Emerald City, but Mike Macdonald and his squad are still looking for revenge.

As for New England and Los Angeles, the two sides last met in Super Bowl LIII, when the Patriots won a defensive battle by a score of 13-3. The Rams had also fallen to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI. Back then, they were still the St. Louis Rams, when they lost to Tom Brady’s side by a score of 20-17.

How many Super Bowls has each side won?

The Patriots will be making their 12th Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, the most by any team in the NFL. No other organization has reached the sport’s biggest stage more than eight times. However, reaching the Super Bowl is only half the job—what truly matters is hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of the night.

The Patriots know that well, as they now have a chance to become the franchise with the most Super Bowl titles in NFL history. New England is currently tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers at six championships.

As for the Seahawks, this will mark the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl appearance. Seattle is 1–2 in Super Bowls, with its lone championship coming in Super Bowl XLVIII, when the Hawks dismantled the Denver Broncos 43–8.

