Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami receive interesting update on one of their potential striker signings

Inter Miami continues to explore new signings to strengthen its roster ahead of the upcoming season, especially after opening preseason with a 3-0 loss to Alianza Lima. While the result raised internal concerns, the club received an encouraging update that could significantly bolster Lionel Messi’s attacking options moving forward.

Following Mexico’s victory over Bolivia, current Monterrey striker Germán Berterame spoke with reporters about his international performance. Initial questions focus on the match result and his goal, but attention quickly shifted to a topic that has dominated headlines in recent days: his potential move to Inter Miami.

When asked directly about a possible transfer to the Messi-led side, Berterame explains when he expects clarity regarding his future. “I’m doing well. Right now, I was very focused on the national team, I just arrived today. So now it’s time to enjoy my family, and we’ll analyze it this week,” the forward says.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pressed further on whether a decision has already been made regarding his departure from Monterrey, Berterame remains cautious. “Like I said, I’ve just arrived, and I’ll look at it during the week,” he added, leaving the door open while avoiding firm commitments.

German Berterame of Mexico.

Advertisement

Berterame’s performances with Mexico

After establishing himself as a consistent attacking presence in Liga MX with Atlético San Luis and Monterrey, Berterame earned a call-up from Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre. With the World Cup less than six months away, the Argentine-born striker aimed to solidify his place with El Tri during the January international window.

Advertisement

see also Inter Miami confirm ninth signing of the offseason as Lionel Messi’s side prepare to defend MLS Cup

Berterame featured in Mexico’s friendly matches against Panama and Bolivia, fixtures designed to evaluate domestic-based talent from both Liga MX and MLS. He logs 68 minutes against Panama and 33 minutes versus Bolivia, where he also finds the back of the net, strengthening his case for inclusion in the final squad.

Advertisement

While heading to the airport after international duty, Berterame addressed his role with Mexico and his World Cup aspirations. In a video shared by Claro Sports reporter Javi Alonso, he said, “I always try to give my best with the national team. It’s a dream for me and for everyone who gets called up. We have to stay focused on that.”

Is Berterame’s move to Inter Miami realistic?

According to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert, Inter Miami and Monterrey are already in agreement on a $15 million transfer for Berterame. The striker is expected to fill the club’s remaining Designated Player slot, joining Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets in Miami.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Monterrey actively searches for a replacement in anticipation of Berterame’s potential departure. As reported by Sports Illustrated, the club intensifies its pursuit of attacking reinforcements, with Uros Djurdjevic of Atlas, experienced international forward Rafael Santos Borré, and Brazilian striker Rafael Navarro emerging as leading candidates to reinforce the frontline.