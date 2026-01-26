Chiefs HC Andy Reid sends bold reminder to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce about OC Eric Bieniemy

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are welcoming Eric Bieniemy back for the 2026 NFL season. As the organization moves on from Matt Nagy’s tenure as offensive coordinator, Reid made something clear to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the team about the newest addition to the staff.

“He’ll be very direct with the players, very direct with the coaches, it’s a different flavor,” Reid said about Bieniemy’s impact during his latest press conference. “It’s a win-win for us that way. There’s nobody like EB with the players.”

Kelce and Mahomes need no introduction to Bieniemy. The star QB-TE duo has already been coached by the 56-year-old offensive mastermind. Moreover, both Mahomes and Kelce hoisted their first Super Bowl thanks to Bieniemy’s contribution as offensive coordinator during the 2019 NFL season.

While Reid’s comment on Bieniemy could be interpreted as a dig at former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Reid set the record straight as he warned the rest of the NFL about the Super Bowl champion coach leaving the Chiefs in 2026. Reid had nothing but nice words about Nagy’s time in Kansas City.

Eric Bieniemy with the Chicago Bears

Staff changes in Kansas City

It’s been an offseason unlike any other for Reid and the Chiefs. After years of dominance and deep playoff runs, Kansas City has missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014. That means Mahomes, Kelce, and the Chiefs have had a lot of time to themselves and their families.

Still, winds of change have been blowing heavily throughout the organization’s facilities. In addition to Nagy’s departure, the Chiefs could lose a Super Bowl–champion coach in 2026. Heading into the 2026 NFL season, Reid will be staring at a quite different coaching staff in the City of Fountains. Some things never change, though—or they don’t stay different for too long.

With Bieniemy back, Reid, Mahomes, and company are getting a familiar face back, one who knows the standard set at Arrowhead. Even with Kelce’s retirement rumors swirling, the Chiefs can trust Bieniemy to help them return in full force.