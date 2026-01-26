After having his jersey number retired by the New York Mets in the 2025 MLB season, former third baseman David Wright has definitely kept up with the dramatic offseason in Queens. That has been made clear by his latest comments on the Orange and Blue’s offseason moves, which can serve as a warning for the New York Yankees and the rest of the league.

Wright, like Mets fans, was caught off guard by the departures of stars Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz, and Pete Alonso. However, as David Stearns and the front office made moves to fill those voids, Wright sent the brass a strong message. He also made sure to remind the other baseball club in New York—no surprise, given that Mets manager Carlos Mendoza sent a warning to the Yankees as well.

“It’s tough for me to see these guys go,” Wright admitted about the Mets’ decision to part ways with Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz, Pete Alonso, and others ahead of the 2026 MLB campaign. However, Wright warned Mets fans, the Yankees, and every other club in baseball not to underestimate Stearns.

“But when I look at it big picture – David Stearns has won, he’s a proven winner. Give him a chance and let’s see how this plan plays out,” Wright concluded.

David Stearns of the New York Mets at American Family Field

Mets and Yankees have been going at it

The Subway Series rivalry has remained active throughout the offseason. Though no baseball was played between the Mets and Yankees, the two despised foes found plenty of ways to keep the flame alive—mainly by engaging in bidding wars for free agents and chasing the same talent in the trade market. In that regard, both sides could be argued to be at a stalemate.

The Bronx Bombers checked off the main item on their offseason to-do list by retaining Cody Bellinger. They did so before the Mets could poach him, as they once did with Juan Soto—who has since rubbed salt in the Yankees’ wounds with a post about Aaron Judge on social media.

While the Mets would have loved nothing more than to add another player with a Pinstriper background, Bellinger stayed loyal to New York. However, the Orange and Blue responded shortly after by trading for Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, a player the Yankees had been eyeing for some time. Stearns and the Mets jumped the gun, securing a much-needed reinforcement for the mound.

When do Mets and Yankees play each other?

The Mets and Yankees won’t meet in the 2026 MLB season until May 15–17, when a three-game series will be held at Citi Field between the two historic rivals in the Big Apple. Following the matchup in Queens, the two organizations will go their separate ways until the Subway Series returns to Yankee Stadium in September.

In the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the Mets and Yankees will once again face off in a three-game series. The two New York clubs had also played each other on September 11, 2001, for the 20th anniversary of the tragic date. Barring a matchup in the MLB Playoffs, September 13 will mark the final time the Mets and Yankees go head-to-head during the 2026 season.

