From non-roster invitee to Opening Day: Dave Roberts tabs Dominican player for Dodgers’ bench

Manager Dave Roberts is currently navigating a “high-class problem” as he finalizes the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ Opening Day roster. With a surplus of elite talent vying for spots, a surprising veteran has emerged as a lock for the bench. Santiago Espinal, who arrived in camp as a quiet minor-league signing, has played his way into the heart of the Dodgers’ 2026 plans.

“It’s hard to see a scenario where Santiago doesn’t open the season in the majors with us. He has fit in seamlessly with the group,” Roberts said of the Dominican utility man. Espinal’s journey from a non-roster invitee (NRI) to a roster certainty has been the primary storyline of the Cactus League, providing the veteran depth the Dodgers craved following off-season injuries to the middle infield.

While Espinal is slated for a high-leverage reserve role rather than a starting spot, his presence creates a ripple effect throughout the lineup. Roberts’ endorsement suggests that Espinal’s versatility has made him indispensable, proving he can “make things happen” as a late-inning defensive replacement or a pinch-hitting specialist against left-handed pitching.

The statistical case for Espinal is undeniable. In a limited sample size that has nonetheless captivated the coaching staff, his production through 14 spring at-bats looks like a video game stat line.

Santiago Espinal #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds third base.

His ability to reach base and generate power has virtually guaranteed him a spot on the 26-man active roster: Hits (H): 8; AVG: .571; OBP: .667; OPS: 1.381; RBI: 2; Stolen Bases (SB): 1.

Roberts evaluates rotation depth and the Roki Sasaki factor

Espinal wasn’t the only topic on the agenda. Roberts also addressed the development of Roki Sasaki, the high-profile Japanese sensation who opted out of the World Baseball Classic to focus on his debut MLB season. Roberts touched on the right-hander’s chances of securing a spot in the Opening Day rotation alongside Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow.

“I think it can change, but I don’t think it’s going to change before we break camp,” Roberts said regarding the rotation hierarchy. “We see him as a starter and we are giving him every opportunity for success. But again, we still have to coach him up. He’s still got to continue to get outs and work ahead like Major League starters do.”

Dodgers’ projected Opening Day lineup

With the news regarding Espinal, it seems like the projected lineup for the Opening Day would not have too much changes, as the team will be led by Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker.

Dodgers’ projected lineup:

Shohei Ohtani (DH) Kyle Tucker (RF) Mookie Betts (SS) Freddie Freeman (1B) Will Smith (C) Teoscar Hernandez (LF) Max Muncy (3B) Andy Pages (CF) Hyeseong Kim (2B)

