MLB

Corey Seager breaks silence on reported tension with NY Mets star Marcus Semien

Corey Seager does not want people speculating about what his relationship was like with former teammate, and now New York Mets infielder, Marcus Semien.

By Richard Tovar

Corey Seager runs off the field on July 07, 2025 in Anaheim.
Corey Seager gave a crystal-clear response when asked by Evan Grant whether his relationship with former teammate, now New York Mets infielder Marcus Semien, had been toxic. Seager firmly denied that characterization, saying the two maintained a professional and respectful dynamic.

“That’s just all speculation. We had a fine relationship. We both respect each other. We were both professional and we knew how to go about our business and try to accomplish a goal. We did that in ’23. You can’t take that away from us,” Seager told the The Dallas Morning News writer.

Although Semien now plays for the Mets and is well removed from the Texas Rangers clubhouse, reporters continue to revisit the narrative that surfaced following his departure to New York, one that suggested there had been tension between the two in Texas.

Recounting the reported events with Seager and Semien

In January 2026, Joel Sherman of the New York Post published a report stating that the relationship between Seager and Semien had become “toxic.” According to the report, this internal friction was a significant factor in the Rangers’ decision to trade Semien, despite the duo having led the team to a World Series title in 2023.

According to sources cited by Rangers Nation and DLLS, tensions peaked during the 2025 season. Semien reportedly made a pointed remark suggesting Seager “talked a lot for someone who only played around 30 games that year.”

Seager struggled with significant injuries in 2025 (including an appendectomy and hamstring issues), while Semien is known for his “iron man” reputation, rarely missing games. This comment was seen as a jab at Seager’s availability versus his vocal presence in the clubhouse.

