The Texas Rangers are reportedly going to make another statement in the offseason after signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, they have Cincinnati Reds' star pitchers on their sights.

The 2021 MLB regular season is on the books and we may have to wait for a few months until the 2022 campaign gets underway, but that doesn't mean the offseason is being quiet. If not, just look at the Texas Rangers.

Following a terrible performance this year, in which they lost more than 100 games, the Rangers have made a splash recently by landing two of the biggest names on the market, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

Seager has been linked to a number of teams before leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers after six years to sign a mind-blowing contract with Texas, who have previously landed former Toronto Blue Jays' second baseman Semien. Now, the Rangers are apparently looking to add a new pitcher to their rotation.

MLB Trade Rumors: Rangers looking to trade for one of the Reds' pitchers

Shortly after they took all the spotlight with two big signings, the Rangers are taking center stage again as they would continue boosting their starting rotation for 2022, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

According to him, the Rangers have got in touch with the Cincinnati Reds to discuss the possibility of trading for one of their starting pitchers: Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray, or Tyler Mahle. Following Kyle Gibson's trade to the Philadelphia Phillies, it's a position where Texas need improvement.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds will accept to trade any of them, who have all pitched under 4.00 ERA for the team. Meanwhile, the Rangers are becoming an attractive destination as they look set to make an impact next season.