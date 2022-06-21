The MLB season is at its halfway point and while there have been great stories there are also five players who have flopped big time this season.

The 2022 MLB season is near its midpoint, with the New York Yankees and New York Mets being the two biggest stories when it comes to teams. The Oakland Athletics are the biggest story in terms of flops for teams in the MLB this season with a pitiful 23-45 record.

When it comes to players, Luis Arráez, Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, and Julio Rodríguez are among the standout players this season, leaders in many of the top categories. Then there is the not so famous list of players who have gravely disappointed in 2022.

Here is a list of five of the biggest flops so far in the MLB 2022 season. These five players have a lot to think about going into the second half of the season.

Max Muncy

It has been a 2022 to forget for infielder Max Muncy, after a torn elbow ligament things have been pretty timid, with a batting average of just .153 and a dismal 4 home runs so far this season.

Lou Trivino

How much blame can right hander Lou Trivino really share playing for such a poor Athletics side? Trivino has a poor 1-5 record and an ERA of 8.66. Last season Trivino was a Reliever of the Month in the American League, this season things have not flowed well at all.

Marcus Semien

Marcus Semien’s move to the Texas Rangers have been widely disappointing with only a OBP of .288 and 6 home runs, not what you want from a player worth $175 million across seven years.

Akil Baddoo

Akil Baddoo was supposed to have his breakout season this year for the Detroit Tigers, but that did not happen as he was busted down to Triple A ball by May, only having a .140 batting average.

Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger has simply not improved, with only 8 home runs and a OBP of .277, Bellinger is nowhere near the accolades he was at two years ago. Cody Bellinger should be one of his club’s best players but for now is riding the wave that is the Los Angeles Dodgers.