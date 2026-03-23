Craig Kimbrel takes the fall after NY Mets leave him out of Opening Day roster in 2026

The New York Mets have confirmed Craig Kimbrel won’t be a part of the Opening Day roster. Far from pointing the finger at someone else, the veteran pitcher took responsibility for the disappointing decision ahead of the 2026 MLB season.

“My goal was to make the Opening Day roster. I am a little disappointed in that, but that is all on me,” Kimbrel admitted, as reported by New York Post’s Mike Puma. Kimbrel announced he will stay with the Mets organization in Florida, working on his craft and awaiting a call up to the big leagues.

The Mets’ decision to leave Kimbrel out of the roster made waves all over Queens and the rest of MLB. Reactions were mixed, as many fans believed it was the right call, with others suggesting Kimbrel may well be some finishing touches away from making the cut. Either way, the 38-year-old closer is in for a steep climb if he wants to represent the Orange and Blue in 2026.

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Mets’ pitchers on Opening Day roster

When it comes to the New York Mets, there are really no easy decisions to make. That was made clear to Carlos Mendoza as he established his rotation for Opening Day.

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According to ESPN, the Mets’ pitchers will be Freddy Peralta, David Peterson, Nolan McLean, Clay Holmes and Kodai Senga. As he was assigned to the bullpen, Sean Manaea admitted frustration after being bumped from the Mets’ Opening Day roster.

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see also Spring Training standouts: Former Mets Luis Angel Acuña among the top performers

Who are the Mets playing on Opening Day?

Taking on Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Mets will start off the 2026 MLB season at home on March 26. Following this three-game series (March 26-29), the Orange and Blue will travel away for consecutive road series against the St. Louis Cardinals (March 30-April 1) and San Francisco Giants (April 2-5).

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