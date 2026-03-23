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Spring Training Standouts: Former Mets Luis Angel Acuña among the top performers

Luis Angel Acuña was one of the top performers during 2026 spring training, something the New York Mets were surely keeping a close eye on after he was traded to the White Sox.

By Richard Tovar

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Luis angel Acuña during his time with Mets
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesLuis angel Acuña during his time with Mets

Former New York Mets outfielder Luis Angel Acuña made a strong impression during 2026 spring training with his new team, the Chicago White Sox. Acuña, traded in January from the Mets, showed why he’s considered one of baseball’s rising stars, posting a .425 batting average, .477 on-base percentage, and a .575 slugging percentage over 44 plate appearances for an impressive.

Acuña contributed consistently at the plate, displaying excellent discipline and making solid contact. While he may have left New York, his performance indicates he’s ready to be a key piece for the White Sox in the upcoming season.

Acuña wasn’t alone in turning heads this spring. Players like Matt McLain (.529 AVG, 1.591 OPS), Wyatt Langford (.444 AVG, 1.468 OPS), and Daulton Varsho (.413 AVG, 1.351 OPS) all put up eye-catching numbers. Other notable contributors include Austin Riley (.395 AVG, 1.347 OPS) and Max Muncy (.391 AVG, 1.308 OPS).

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Some spring performers didn’t make the roster

Despite impressive numbers, many of baseball’s best spring training performers won’t start the season on the MLB roster. Kirk Snyder (@dynastyinfo411) compiled a list of standout hitters, showing how competitive roster spots remain even after historic spring stats.

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Player Name & StatsPlayer Name & Stats
Matt McLain 56 PA, .529 AVG, .571 OBP, 1.020 SLG, 1.591 OPSWyatt Langford 42 PA, .444 AVG, .524 OBP, .944 SLG, 1.468 OPS
Daulton Varsho 50 PA, .413 AVG, .460 OBP, .891 SLG, 1.351 OPSAustin Riley 46 PA, .395 AVG, .478 OBP, .868 SLG, 1.347 OPS
Max Muncy (ATH) 54 PA, .391 AVG, .481 OBP, .826 SLG, 1.308 OPSBrady House 41 PA, .447 AVG, .463 OBP, .842 SLG, 1.306 OPS
Tommy White 40 PA, .417 AVG, .450 OBP, .806 SLG, 1.256 OPSSamuel Basallo 40 PA, .371 AVG, .450 OBP, .771 SLG, 1.221 OPS
Leo De Vries 50 PA, .426 AVG, .460 OBP, .723 SLG, 1.183 OPSCharlie Condon 46 PA, .385 AVG, .457 OBP, .718 SLG, 1.174 OPS
Sal Stewart 51 PA, .357 AVG, .471 OBP, .667 SLG, 1.137 OPSCole Young 59 PA, .302 AVG, .373 OBP, .717 SLG, 1.090 OPS
Coby Mayo 37 PA, .412 AVG, .405 OBP, .676 SLG, 1.082 OPSLuke Keaschall 50 PA, .362 AVG, .400 OBP, .681 SLG, 1.081 OPS
Jo Adell 46 PA, .356 AVG, .370 OBP, .711 SLG, 1.081 OPSCeddanne Rafaela 31 PA, .346 AVG, .419 OBP, .654 SLG, 1.073 OPS
Jordan Lawlar 55 PA, .333 AVG, .444 OBP, .622 SLG, 1.067 OPSChase DeLauter 37 PA, .394 AVG, .459 OBP, .606 SLG, 1.066 OPS
Jhostynxon Garcia 41 PA, .405 AVG, .463 OBP, .595 SLG, 1.058 OPSLuisangel Acuña 44 PA, .425 AVG, .477 OBP, .575 SLG, 1.052 OPS
Jasson Dominguez 48 PA, .349 AVG, .396 OBP, .651 SLG, 1.047 OPSKyle Karros 42 PA, .385 AVG, .429 OBP, .615 SLG, 1.044 OPS
James Tibbs III 51 PA, .326 AVG, .392 OBP, .651 SLG, 1.043 OPSCole Carrigg 33 PA, .387 AVG, .394 OBP, .645 SLG, 1.039 OPS
Jesus Rodriguez 41 PA, .351 AVG, .415 OBP, .622 SLG, 1.036 OPSBrenton Doyle 35 PA, .375 AVG, .429 OBP, .594 SLG, 1.022 OPS
Henry Bolte 46 PA, .349 AVG, .391 OBP, .628 SLG, 1.019 OPSJoey Ortiz 38 PA, .387 AVG, .486 OBP, .516 SLG, 1.003 OPS
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Players like Brady House (.447 AVG, 1.306 OPS) and Tommy White (.417 AVG, 1.256 OPS) put up big numbers but may see time in Triple-A or as bench options. Similarly, Samuel Basallo (.371 AVG, 1.221 OPS) and Leo De Vries (.426 AVG, 1.183 OPS) continue to demonstrate why they’re considered top prospects despite roster limitations.

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Other notable names include Charlie Condon (.385 AVG, 1.174 OPS), Sal Stewart (.357 AVG, 1.137 OPS), and Cole Young (.302 AVG, 1.090 OPS), all of whom could provide valuable depth for their teams once the season progresses. Triple-A assignments give these hitters a chance to stay sharp while awaiting their opportunity.

The trend underscores how spring training performance doesn’t always guarantee an immediate roster spot, even for top talent. Veterans and young stars alike must navigate limited roster space while proving their consistency over a full season.

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Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
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