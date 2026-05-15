Ronda Rousey slams TKO’s UFC clarifying he has no problem with Dana White

Ronda Rousey has been sending huge shots to the UFC, but she remains loyal to Dana White.

Ronda Rousey will make her decade-long return to mixed martial arts competition this weekend against Gina Carano. However, during the buildup of the fight, she’s been slamming the UFC, despite her alleged friendship with company president Dana White. She has explained why.

During the press conference ahead of the fight, Rousey was clear on her stance. “I would want to make something abundantly clear and that’s I owe Dana White and the Fertitta’s immensely. I would be caught dead before you ever heard me say a bad thing about any of them. But my loyalty is to them and not the company that they sold. I do not owe TKO’s UFC a damn thing.”

White sold the company almost a decade ago for $4.6 billion to TKO, but he remains the president. Still, Rousey is not fond of the direction the UFC has been going ever since White is no longer the end-all-be-all of the UFC.

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Where is Ronda Rousey fighting?

If not the UFC, who can give Rousey the paycheck she is asking for? Enter Jake Paul, one of Dana White’s nemesis, and his MVP promotions. Rousey will be the main event on what can be called a stacked card due to the names involved, though not precisely due to the fighters’ actual forms.

SATURDAY NIGHT'S MAIN EVENT!



WE ARE SO CLOSE TO FIGHT NIGHT!!



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Saturday, May 16th

LIVE only on Netflix

Intuit Dome – Los Angeles, CA#RouseyCarano #NgannouLins #DiazPerry pic.twitter.com/r0vh5iUPpa — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 15, 2026

She will headline the MVP event against Gina Carano, with Francis Ngannou, Philippe Lins, Nate Diaz, and Mike Perry also involved in the event. Ngannou also had a very public feud with Dana White and the UFC, which led to the release of his contract.

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MVP MMA main card

The event, which will be broadcasted on Netflix worldwide, has a plethora of huge matchups. From UFC veterans, to underground fighters making their way up, it surely promises to be one of the best non-UFC cards of all time.

Main Event: Ronda Rousey (12-2) vs. Gina Carano (7-1) (Featherweight)

Co-Main: Nate Diaz (21-13) vs. Mike Perry (14-8) (Welterweight)

Heavyweight Bout: Francis Ngannou (18-3) vs. Philippe Lins (18-5) (Heavyweight)

Heavyweight Bout: Junior Dos Santos (23-10) vs. Robelis Despaigne (5-2 (Heavyweight)

Lightweight Bout: Salahdine Parnasse (22-2) vs. Kenneth Cross (17-4) (Lightweight)