Cam Skattebo is still recovering from his season-ending injury and surgery from last season, causing him to miss a crucial stage of the New York Giants' offseason.

The New York Giants much rather be safe than sorry with their approach to Cam Skattebo’s recovery. The G-Men won’t rush him onto the practice field by any means during the NFL offseason. And according to a report, Skattebo has confirmed he is still a ways out of being fully healthy.

“[Skattebo] told the kids he’s about 2-3 weeks away from fully feeling like himself with his rehab from surgery. Will be ready by Giants training camp,” as reported by Evan Barnes of Newsday Sports on X.

Skattebo had hinted at such a timeline during the Giants’ Town Hall event last week. The sophomore running back admitted he was still “a little ways out” from being back at 100%. At the time, putting it into words may have been a better option than admitting he still had roughly a month left in his recovery. As the Giants have been caught off guard by Jaxson Dart introducing Donald Trump, they much rather avoid any more surprises ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

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NY Giants’ schedule

Because Skattebo is still weeks out from being fully recovered from his dislocated ankle, fractured fibula and ruptured ligament in his right leg, it’s safe to assume he may not participate during the Giants’ organized team activities (OTAs) and veterans minicamp. If he does step on the field, though, New York’s staff will surely take things slow and be extra cautious.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants.

According to the Giants’ official offseason schedule, OTA workouts will take place on May 27-29 and June 1-4. Meanwhile, veterans camp will be held from June 8-10.

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What it means for Skattebo

Considering June 8 is exactly two weeks away, Skattebo’s reported message during his kids football camp in Mineola, Long Island, could confirm he will not be back for any of the offseason practices.

Instead, the former fourth-round pick in 2025 would return for training camp in July. He should be fully healthy by then, but Big Blue knows better than to take things for granted. As Malik Nabers’ latest surgery reminded them, anything can happen, and injury recoveries are often tricky.