Padres’ Nick Castellanos speaks out on Phillies’ shift to Don Mattingly

Nick Castellanos is making it clear he is fully committed to producing for the San Diego Padres, while also opening up about his perspective on his former club, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the impact of Don Mattingly joining their coaching staff.

Heading into the regular season, Philadelphia Phillies fans expected Nick Castellanos to be a fixture in the middle of their lineup. Instead, a series of philosophical differences with former manager Rob Thomson ultimately led to Castellanos’ unceremonious departure, an organizational rift the San Diego Padres pounced on by scooping up the veteran outfielder for the current campaign.

Now, as he prepares to face his former club, Castellanos offered a telling perspective on the Phillies’ new-look dugout. “My thought was ‘right man, right spot,’” Castellanos told NBC Sports Philadelphia regarding the hiring of Don Mattingly. “The fact that a father is able to work underneath his son is a beautiful thing. I think that baseball is a personal, family, authentic game.”

Castellanos’ pointed remarks serve as a tacit confirmation that his deteriorating relationship with Thomson paved his exit from Philadelphia. The friction reportedly began to boil over late last season, right as the Phillies were gearing up for a deep postseason run.

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While losing a high-profile bat is never ideal, the Phillies’ outfield depth has filled the void beautifully, with offseason acquisition Adolis Garcia stepping up in Castellanos’ absence. Still, there is plenty of baseball left to be played, and a retooling Philadelphia squad is currently treading water with a mediocre 27-27 record.

Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on.

Castellanos’ thoughts on Thomson’s lack of communication

Reflecting on his departure, Castellanos opened up to reporters on Monday, indicating that a fundamental breakdown in communication between player and manager was at the root of the split.

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“I think you can fill in the blanks on that,” Castellanos said when pressed to compare the clear expectations laid out by San Diego’s front office with the communication issues he endured during his final stretch in Philadelphia.

Castellanos’ stats with the Padres

While the Phillies scratch and claw to climb back above .500, the Padres are integrating a motivated piece into their clubhouse. Though his role has shifted to a part-time capacity, San Diego remains confident that giving the veteran a fresh canvas will validate their decision to take a flyer on him this season.

Let’s review Castellanos’ stats so far:

At Bats (AB): 109

Batting Average (AVG): .183

On-Base Percentage (OBP): .217

Slugging Percentage (SLG): .339

On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS): .556

Hits (H): 20

Home Runs (HR): 4

Runs Batted In (RBI): 19

Runs Scored (R): 9

Stolen Bases (SB): 1

Wins Above Replacement (WAR): -0.9

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