Red Wings will reportedly re-sign Patrick Kane but let four other veteran UFAs walk

The Detroit Red Wings face several decisions ahead of free agency, but a report indicates Patrick Kane will stay in Motor City.

The Detroit Red Wings know they are under a lot of pressure heading into the NHL offseason. Coming off yet another playoff miss in 2025-26, the franchise in Motor City is determined to right its wrongs. That includes making difficult roster decisions. According to a report, Patrick Kane will be handed a new contract, but the rest of Detroit’s unrestricted free agents (UFA) will not.

“Patrick Kane probably will be the only UFA [the Detroit Red Wings] keep,” Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now stated on his X account.

The Red Wings have five pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) in Patrick Kane, David Perron, James Van Riemsdyk, Travis Hamonic, and Cam Talbot. Setting Kane aside, the four remaining UFAs accounted for a total of $8.5 million last season. The average age among the five veteran UFAs is 36.8. If Detroit wants to rejuvenate the lineup, it might be better off letting some of its seasoned players leave in free agency.

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Veterans may want out of Detroit

Some of the veterans may eye a fresh start elsewhere. They may look to chase one last Stanley Cup run, but the Red Wings might not be able to provide them with such an opportunity.

Patrick Kane #88 of the Detroit Red Wings.

For the past decade, Detroit has not even been able to provide its players with a postseason appearance. Or perhaps it is the other way around: the Red Wings players have not given Detroit something to cheer for come spring.

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Kane’s contract

Kane has been in this situation before. He has signed three one-year contracts with the Red Wings over the past three years. Kane signed for $2.75 million in 2023, $4 million in 2024, and $3 million in 2025. In 2026, he could be headed for his fourth consecutive offseason in which he re-signs on a prove-it deal with Detroit.

So far, Kane has passed his exams, but the team has yet to get over the hump and snap its playoff drought—the longest active streak in the NHL at 10 consecutive seasons. At some point, Detroit’s front office may have to go down a different route. Still, it seems the Red Wings are not done exploring the Kane highway just yet.

Kane’s numbers

Kane is coming off a 57-point season (16 goals and 41 assists) in 2025-26, his 19th in the NHL and third with the Red Wings. The American winger ranked fifth in points among Detroit skaters, behind Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, and Moritz Seider.

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Kane recorded just 16 penalty minutes (PIM), but fans still remember his costly minor penalty late in the 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild, which proved damaging to the team’s playoff hopes. Still, most fans in the 313 would take him back in a heartbeat. All signs indicate Steve Yzerman and company would, too. Whether it’s the right decision or not, only time will tell.

When it comes to the Detroit Red Wings and the “Yzerplan,” rinse and repeat seems to be the formula. It has not yielded success, but who knows? Maybe if they keep throwing it at the wall, it will finally stick.