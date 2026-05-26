Malaki Starks believes he still hasn’t reached his full potential with Ravens

Malaki Starks will be one of the main weapons in the Baltimore Ravens secondary for the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

Malaki Starks was the Baltimore Ravens’ top first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he has not disappointed during his rookie season. Even so, the safety knows he still could have done more, and his goal is to achieve that in the upcoming campaign.

“How I played last season was okay, but it’s not the standard I set for myself,” Starks said, via the team’s website. “I know I can play at a higher level. There were plays I should’ve made and didn’t. This season, I’m expecting to make them.”

The arrival of Jesse Minter as the new head coach — someone who knows how to maximize defensive units — could be a major boost for the former Georgia Bulldogs football player. What is certain is that Starks wants to become a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, and he has already sent his warning.

Advertisement

Starks’ numbers during his rookie season

Malaki Starks put together a seriously impressive rookie year in Baltimore, quickly locking things down as a vital piece of the Ravens’ secondary. The 2025 first-round pick didn’t look like a newcomer at all, starting 15 of the 17 games he played and logging a massive 1,065 defensive snaps.

Safety Malaki Starks #24 of the Baltimore Ravens.

He flew all over the field to rack up 84 total tackles (49 of them solo) while showcasing his ball-hawking instincts by snaring 2 interceptions and deflecting 4 passes. For a first-year safety tasked with adjusting to the speed of the NFL, his heavy workload and reliable production proved he’s already playing way ahead of his text-book experience.

Advertisement

Ravens have strong potential at safety

Although the bet on Malaki Starks remains the strongest one, the truth is that the Baltimore Ravens secondary is also well protected by names such as Kyle Hamilton and the recently acquired Jaylinn Hawkins.

“I think this defense is going to take advantage of everyone’s strengths,” Starks said. “Hawk is a great safety, I’m learning so much from him already. Kyle, we all know the things he can do and how he can line up in so many different places.”

Free Safety Strong Safety Malaki Starks Kyle Hamilton Jaylinn Hawkins Keondre Jackson Jahquez Robinson Silas Walters K’Von Wallace