Inter Miami provide update on Lionel Messi before 2026 World Cup, injury associated to ‘muscle fatigue’

Inter Miami provide an injury update on Lionel Messi ahead of the 2026 World Cup, clarifying that the injury is mostly due to muscle fatigue.

Moments of uncertainty were experienced surrounding Lionel Messi after he exited with an injury and went straight to the locker room during Inter Miami’s high-scoring 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Union. However, offering reassurance ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the Herons delivered positive news.

Inter Miami’s official statement read: “After undergoing further medical tests this Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring. The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress.”

All things considered, this is the best possible diagnosis regarding the status of Lionel Messi, and for Argentina, it is clear that this is a case of accumulated fatigue. This indicates that rest before the World Cup will be crucial for Messi, while ensuring he does not lose his rhythm, meaning he will surely arrive more than ready for the debut.

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What happened to Messi?

The scene that sparked concern occurred in the second half of the match played at the Nu Stadium. Under heavy rain, Messi asked to come off while clutching his left hamstring area, and, following the substitution of Mateo Silvetti, he headed straight to the locker room.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Although the press release does not mention specific timelines, in principle, he will need between 10 and 14 days of reduced workload, a period that initially does not jeopardize his presence in the debut against Algeria on June 16 for the 2026 World Cup. With that estimated recovery time, it remains to be determined whether Messi will be able to feature in the upcoming friendly matches against Honduras and Iceland.

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What’s next for Messi and Argentina?

Messi is not the only player with physical issues among the regularly summoned squad members. Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Emiliano Dibu Martinez are also managing various ailments in their preparation to defend the title obtained in Qatar. Although the vast majority would make it to the debut, the case generating the most concern is that of Cuti, who could miss the opening matches.

Argentina‘s debut in the World Cup will take place on June 16 against Algeria for the first fixture of Group J at the stadium of the Kansas City Chiefs. After that encounter, the squad will travel to Dallas to face Austria on June 22 and will close the group stage in the same city against Jordan on June 27. Before the start of the World Cup, Argentina will play two prior friendly matches on June 6 and June 9 against Honduras and Iceland.