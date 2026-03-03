Cubs president discloses intense negotiations with rival franchise for Alex Bregman acquisition

One of the standout moves during this offseason’s trade market was the acquisition of Alex Bregman by the Chicago Cubs. Despite interest from several other MLB franchises, Bregman made his way to Chicago to don the Cubs jersey. The team’s president, Jed Hoyer, provided insights into how the deal came to fruition.

During the offseason, Bregman was reportedly on the verge of signing elsewhere before settling on Chicago. According to Hoyer, the Red Sox and the Cubs were the only serious contenders in the race for Bregman’s signature.

“I had a good feeling it would come down to us or the Red Sox,” Hoyer explained to the New York Post‘s Jon Heyman. “Even going back to the start of the offseason, we had maintained good communication with him. He was aware of our interest. We immediately rekindled that interest at the start of the offseason, but I knew he had a positive experience in Boston.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hoyer continued, “They’re a talented young team, and he fit in well with their young players. For that reason, I knew it would be challenging to convince him not to choose the Red Sox.”

Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait.

Advertisement

Hoyer’s comments on Bregman ahead of the next season

Bregman is one of the top players that MLB fans eagerly anticipate watching this upcoming season. Hoyer shared his thoughts on Bregman and the expectations for his first year with the Cubs.

Advertisement

see also Cubs’ Shota Imanaga offers humorous commentary on Okamoto and Murakami’s career home runs

“He’s an exceptional player. He plays great defense, makes solid contact, has power, and makes smart decisions. Beyond that, I believe he brings a level of leadership to a team that’s built to win. That’s incredibly important. He’s someone who wants to elevate his teammates, who wants to lead. There aren’t many players like that who embrace that responsibility,“ Hoyer added.

Advertisement

Bregman’s thoughts on joining the Cubs

With palpable excitement, Bregman is approaching the spring training games with the Cubs. He recently spoke about his decision to join the Cubs and why he chose them over the Red Sox.

With the landscape set and the way the Cubs secured Bregman, there’s confidence that this year, the team can achieve their primary goal: securing a spot in the World Series. The current roster has the full confidence of both the front office and coaching staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement