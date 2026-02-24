Trending topics:
Chicago Cubs highest-paid players in 2026: The team’s top earners

The payroll structure of the Chicago Cubs reflects years of strategic spending and roster building. Big contracts, veteran leadership and rising stars shape the financial landscape that defines the club’s competitive outlook.

© Chris Coduto/Getty ImagesAlex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait during photo day in 2026.

The 2026 season brings renewed focus to the financial backbone of the Chicago Cubs, where contract values quietly outline the team’s hierarchy. Behind the box scores, the payroll tells its own story about who the organization trusts most.

Veterans and cornerstone pieces such as Dansby Swanson occupy prominent spots within that structure. Some deals reflect both performance and expectation, anchoring a roster built to remain competitive over the long haul.

As salaries continue to shape roster construction across the MLB, their top earners offer a glimpse into its strategic balance of experience, stability and upside, revealing how those commitments align with their broader ambitions.

Who are the highest-paid Cubs in 2026?

The Chicago Cubs’ highest-paid players are led by Alex Bregman, whose five-year, $175 million contract places him at the top of the team’s salary structure with $32.5 million, according to Spotrac’s 2026 payroll projections.

Alex Bregman and Dansby Swanson (Source: Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

His average annual value ranks among the largest commitments on the roster, reflecting the franchise’s major investment in adding a proven impact bat. Right behind him is Dansby Swanson with $25.2 million, one of the cornerstones of the lineup.

Chicago Cubs spring training schedule: Key dates, opponents and preseason matchups

These contracts outline the financial core of the roster. The distribution of salary reflects a blend of veteran stability and strategic acquisitions, showing where the organization has chosen to concentrate its biggest investments heading into the 2026 season.

PlayerPositionLuxury taxType
Alex Bregman3B$32.5 millionFree agent
Dansby SwansonSS$25.2 millionFree agent
Shota ImanagaSP$22 millionQualifying offer
Ian HappLF$22 million Extension
Jameson TaillonSP$17 millionFree agent
Seiya SuzukiOF$17 millionFree agent
Matthew BoydSP$14.5 millionFree agent
Nico Hoerner2B$11.6 millionExtension
Phil MatonRP$7.2 millionFree agent
Justin SteeleSP$6.7 millionArbitration 3
(Source: Spotrac)
