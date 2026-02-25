Alex Bregman explains decision to choose Cubs over Red Sox and other MLB teams

The offseason saga surrounding Alex Bregman ended when the star third baseman chose the Chicago Cubs over other options, including a potential return to the Boston Red Sox. After just one season in Boston and nearly a decade with the Houston Astros, fans wondered where the two-time World Series champion would land.

Bregman’s decision reflects more than just money or team history. The Cubs’ recent playoff appearance and readiness to contend caught his attention, making Chicago an appealing fit for both him and his family.

During a recent MLB Network interview, Bregman explained his choice: “I think first and foremost, they valued what we valued, me and my family. I think it’s a great place that I have a chance to win…“

He also added, “These guys know what it takes to win. I feel like we have a good opportunity to win a lot of baseball games, hopefully play some meaningful baseball in October.”

Alex Bregman #3 of the Cubs bats against the White Sox. Chris Coduto/Getty Images

What made the Cubs the right fit over Boston and other teams?

Bregman’s leadership was also key, and after being praised for guiding teammates in Boston, he brings that experience to a Cubs team eager to win its first World Series since 2016. His presence could be vital in both the clubhouse and on the field.

All eyes will be on how Bregman fits with the Cubs and whether he can help the team return to playoff contention. The upcoming season will show if this high-profile signing translates into October success.

