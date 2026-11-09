Cubs reportedly make significant decision on Tarik Skubal pursuit amid free agency rumors involving NY Mets

Tarik Skubal played last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and rumors have linked him to a potential move to the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs, among other teams.

Although the New York Mets were reportedly told that Tarik Skubal would return to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander’s future still remains uncertain. The Chicago Cubs are among the teams linked to a potential move for the pitcher. However, a recent report from The Athletic‘s Sahadev Sharma indicates that the Windy City team could be dropping out of the race to acquire his services.

“With so many holes to fill on their roster, the Cubs appear unlikely to enter the bidding war for two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal,” Sharma stated. “The Cubs have shown no interest in spending like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. This winter, one in which labor negotiations muddy the waters for teams and their finances, won’t be an exception.”

That way, it seems the Mets have one less contender to compete with in the race to acquire one of the most sought-after pitchers on the market. Which team’s jersey will Skubal be wearing in the upcoming MLB season?

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Skubal has the freedom to choose his next destination

Tarik Skubal enters the 2026-27 MLB offseason as the crown jewel of the free-agent market. After getting dealt from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers midseason ahead of the trade deadline, the two-time Cy Young southpaw finished out a dominant campaign, posting a 2.61 ERA in LA to solidify his status as the undisputed ace of this class.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch.

Now hitting open agency, Skubal is heading toward a potentially historical bidding war, with heavyweights like the Dodgers, Mets, and Padres all lining up. Analysts expect his contract to shatter pitching records, with projections floating anywhere between $350 million and $450-plus million total value, making his landing spot the absolute story to watch this winter.

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Why the Mets need Tarik Skubal?

The Mets desperately need a true, game-changing ace like Tarik Skubal because their starting rotation was an absolute disaster during the 2026 season. While Nolan McLean was a rare bright spot (3.16 ERA, 194 Ks), the rest of the unit completely unraveled under the weight of underperformance and injuries.

Expected anchors like Sean Manaea (4.78 ERA), Freddy Peralta (4.99 ERA before getting flipped), and a struggling Kodai Senga (who ballooned to a 7.34 ERA over 8 starts) left New York bleeding runs and constantly overtaxing its bullpen. After finishing near the bottom of the division and missing the postseason entirely, Steve Cohen and the front office simply can’t rely on mid-tier band-aids anymore.

Adding Skubal would finally give them an untouchable frontliner to stabilize the rotation and match the massive expectations of their high-priced roster.

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Key takeaways