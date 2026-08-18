D-Backs’ Torey Lovullo fights back tears, keeps details private following Ketel Marte’s unexcused absence

Ketel Marte's unexpected absence from the Arizona Diamondbacks' lineup ahead of their series opener against the Boston Red Sox sparked immediate speculation, prompting manager Torey Lovullo to address the situation postgame.

The MLB world and Arizona Diamondbacks fanbase are awaiting clarity regarding Ketel Marte‘s sudden absence from the lineup in Monday’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox. Following an 11-1 blowout loss, manager Torey Lovullo addressed Marte’s unexpected absence while fighting back tears.

“I want to keep it private,” Lovullo revealed when pressed on Marte’s status. “I’m not worried about it, but I just love him and care for him. He’s going to be okay. He’s fine, but I just want you guys to know that I care for these players on a personal level.”

Lovullo’s emotional postgame comments came after Marte was placed on the restricted list prior to first pitch following an unexcused absence, leaving the club short-handed ahead of a lopsided loss at Fenway Park.

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Much like the New York Yankees navigating injuries to star sluggers like Aaron Judge, Arizona now finds itself in limbo as the organization awaits further developments surrounding their All-Star second baseman.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/QyF6cZdrpd — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 17, 2026

Marte’s impact on the Diamondbacks this season

While fans await an official update from the front office, Marte’s teammates have made it clear that Arizona is a fundamentally different ballclub when he is in the lineup. Here is a look at what the veteran switch-hitter has produced so far this season:

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Offensive anchor: Marte remains the focal power source for Arizona’s lineup. Through mid-August 2026, he leads the Diamondbacks in both home runs (21) and RBIs (67).

Defensive focus: Following a strong offensive campaign the previous year, Marte made a concerted effort during the 2026 offseason and spring training to elevate his defensive play at second base, publicly declaring his goal to earn his first Gold Glove Award.

Positional flexibility: While the majority of his appearances have been as the starting second baseman, the D-backs have also utilized him periodically as the designated hitter to keep his bat in the lineup while managing his workload.

As the Diamondbacks fight to secure a National League wild-card berth, the club is gearing up for Game 2 against a surging Red Sox squad that has bounced back from a slow start to emerge as a force in the American League playoff race.