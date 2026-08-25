Torey Lovullo says Diamondbacks are preparing roster for Ketel Marte’s imminent return

The Arizona Diamondbacks expect Ketel Marte to return for the stretch run, with manager Torey Lovullo confirming the club is preparing for his imminent reactivation.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are locked in a tight postseason race, and getting star second baseman Ketel Marte back in the lineup could provide a crucial boost down the stretch. Manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Monday that the team is actively laying the groundwork for his return.

“We’re trying to create the softest space for him to re-emerge back in this environment,” Lovullo said following a matchup against the Chicago Cubs, one of the National League’s top contenders.

Lovullo’s comments offer hope to a fanbase eager to see the three-time All-Star back on the field. Marte’s stint on the injured list was a tough pill to swallow for Arizona, coming on the heels of an unannounced absence ahead of a series opener against the Boston Red Sox.

Advertisement

After Lovullo grew visibly emotional when addressing Marte’s situation, the club is now simply waiting for him to clear all medical hurdles and rejoin the roster. His presence will be vital for a 69-63 Diamondbacks squad fighting to secure a wild-card berth.

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks fields a ground-ball out.

Marte’s injury explained

Marte was officially placed on the 10-day injured list due to left knee inflammation. The ailment initially caused him to miss time against Boston before he returned to Phoenix for diagnostic testing and physical therapy.

Advertisement

The IL move followed a brief placement on the restricted list after Marte unexpectedly failed to report to Fenway Park without advance notice. Once medical imaging confirmed the knee issue, Arizona shifted him to the IL, with a target return date set for August 31.

As the Diamondbacks enter a critical stretch to lock up a playoff spot, having Marte healthy and productive could make all the difference with just 30 games remaining on the regular-season schedule.