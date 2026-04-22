Devin Williams acknowledges how difficult NY Mets’ losing streak has become

The atmosphere in the clubhouse has turned heavy as the New York Mets struggle to find any momentum during their historic slump. Pitcher Devin Williams recently admitted that the team is navigating uncharted territory, noting that the mental burden is growing with every passing game.

“It’s tough. I don’t know, I’ve never been a part of something like this. I think we just need to get the one win out of the way and I think everything else will take care of itself, but it’s obviously proving pretty difficult right now,” Williams said.

The situation reached a boiling point after the latest defeat against Minnesota, where the Twins mocked the Mets following the result. That loss officially extended the skid to 12 games, making the team a target for social media jabs and divisional rivals alike..

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Searching for the dominance of the past

For Williams, this season is a stark contrast to the incredible success he enjoyed during his years with the Milwaukee Brewers. Back then, he was a top pitcher, posting elite 375 strikeouts and helping anchor the bullpen. The transition from the Brewers and Yankees to the Mets has been hard on him so far.

"It's tough. I don't know, I've never been a part of something like this. I think we just need to get the one win out of the way and I think everything else will take care of itself, but it's obviously proving pretty difficult right now."



– Devin Williams pic.twitter.com/5lRFvjqYB1 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 22, 2026

Statistically, the drop-off is noticeable, as Williams currently holds a 9.95 ERA through his first few appearances in 2026. During his first MLB season with the Yankees, he maintained a 4.79 ERA and was nearly untouchable when coming into high-leverage situations with runners on base.

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Ultimately, the road to recovery requires the Mets to block out the external noise and focus on the fundamentals of the game. If Williams and the rest of the veteran leadership can secure that elusive first win, they may still have time to save their regular season record.