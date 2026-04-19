How close are the NY Mets in 2026 to setting a new franchise losing streak?

The New York Mets are already enduring a brutal stretch in the 2026 season, and they’ve played just 21 games. The team is now mired in a 10-game losing streak, needing just one more loss to match what happened in 2004, and eight more defeats to set a new franchise record. Fans are understandably furious, and even manager Carlos Mendoza has admitted he shares that frustration.

In 2004, the Mets suffered an 11-game losing streak, one of the worst in franchise history and the longest the team had endured in more than 20 years at the time. That skid ran from August 28 to September 8 and effectively crushed any hopes of a late-season push, as the team eventually finished 71–91.

The worst losing streak in franchise history came between May and June of 1962, when the Mets dropped 17 straight games. That season, their inaugural year, was a disaster, as they lost 120 games and won just 40. For the 2026 Mets, that means seven more losses would tie that record, and one beyond that would set a new mark.

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Other losing streaks within reach

The Mets have had other notable skids as well. Also in 1962, they endured a 13-game losing streak, reinforcing just how rough that season was. More recently, in 2024, the team lost 12 straight games between June and July.

Carlos Mendoza was asked how he feels the Mets' coaching staff has handled this stretch:



"I think the coaches are doing a tremendous job preparing the guys, staying consistent, staying positive, bringing the energy. They're doing everything in their power to put guys in position… pic.twitter.com/9Ff0Uz5Jzy — SNY (@SNYtv) April 18, 2026

Carlos Mendoza was asked how he feels the Mets' coaching staff has handled this stretch:



"I think the coaches are doing a tremendous job preparing the guys, staying consistent, staying positive, bringing the energy. They're doing everything in their power to put guys in position… pic.twitter.com/9Ff0Uz5Jzy — SNY (@SNYtv) April 18, 2026

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This current run has them on pace to at least match the 2024 mark. From there, they would be chasing the deeper scars of 1962, and potentially setting a record that could define their 2026 season in the worst way.

Jeff Passan highlighted the rarity of such slumps, writing on X: “Four teams in MLB history have lost 10 or more games in a row and made the playoffs. The last was the Guardians in 2025. Only one of those teams had a skid in April and still made the postseason: the 1951 Giants, who lost 11 consecutive… The New York Mets have lost 10 straight.”

How often have the Mets lost 100 games?

The Mets have reached 100 or more losses in a season six times in franchise history. Most of those came during their early years, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965 and 1967, with the most recent 100-loss season coming in 1993.