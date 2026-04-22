The Minnesota Twins picked up a 5-3 win over the New York Mets, handing the Queens club its 12th straight loss. It was yet another defeat at home, and what made it worse was a viral post that drew over million of views, intensifying the ridicule aimed at the home team.

The Twins took to social media to mock the Mets’ latest loss: “Things you can get in a dozen: Eggs, Roses, Mets losses,” a post that surpassed one million views on X and generated over 945 replies. Even some Mets fans pushed back at the tone, though many acknowledged the team’s struggles.

This loss not only marked the Mets’ 12th consecutive defeat, but it also pushed them past the 11-game losing streak from 2004. They are now closing in on other franchise records dating back to 1962 that once seemed nearly untouchable.

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The Mets’ situation drawing widespread attention

It’s not just the losses, it’s how they are happening. The Mets’ offensive struggles have been glaring, and the numbers reflect a team in a difficult spot. Against the Twins, they jumped out to a 3-0 lead but failed to score again after the third inning.

“The Mets lost their 12th straight after blowing a three-run lead. They didn’t get a hit over the final five innings. At 7-16, they are tied for the worst record in MLB. There is ugly, and then there is this. Juan Soto is expected to return tomorrow (April 22). That’s a start at least,” wrote Jeff Passan on X.

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The Mets have not won at home since April 7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the series that marked the beginning of their current skid. Even at home, they have struggled to find answers, though they still have eight more home games before heading back on the road, giving them a chance to finally snap the streak.