Dodgers’ Dave Roberts provides injury updates on three players including Tommy Edman

Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers appear perfectly positioned to defend their title in 2026. Even more encouraging for the clubhouse is the news that three key contributors are nearing a return to the active roster following their respective stints on the Injured List.

Among those names is Tommy Edman. Roberts provided an update on Edman’s recovery, noting that while the utility man still has hurdles to clear, his return is on the horizon. Per reports from Adrian Medina, the Dodgers’ skipper suggested a late-May return is likely, as Edman has yet to resume running at full speed.

In addition to Edman, Roberts touched on the status of ace Blake Snell. Snell successfully completed his first live bullpen session on Saturday; his next milestone will be a two-inning live session. “He is in a good spot,” Roberts noted, signaling optimism for the left-hander’s progression.

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Roberts also weighed in on Emmet Sheehan, expecting a significant step forward in his start during Sunday’s series finale against the Texas Rangers. These updates come on the heels of news that Kike Hernandez took batting practice last week, further bolstering the team’s depth outlook.

Tommy Edman was taking BP today!



Just a reminder that Edman will be coming back around May according to Dave Roberts!



🎥 @Naoto_SANSPO pic.twitter.com/bIKDog425e — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) March 24, 2026

Dodgers injury report: Looking at the IL

Beyond Edman and Snell, the Dodgers continue to navigate a crowded injury list. Perhaps most notable is superstar Mookie Betts, currently on the 10-day IL with an oblique strain. Betts remains on track for a potential return as early as this week.

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Here is the current state of the Dodgers’ injured list:

Blake Snell – 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Brusdar Graterol – 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Mookie Betts – 10-day IL (Oblique)

Gavin Stone – 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Jake Cousins – 60-day IL (Elbow)

Kike Hernandez – 60-day IL (Elbow)

Evan Phillips – 60-day IL (Elbow)

Bobby Miller – 60-day IL (Shoulder)

As the roster nears full health, Roberts faces the “good problem” of managing a surplus of talent. With clear timelines established for his returning stars, the manager is focused on integrating these pieces strategically to sustain the Dodgers’ dominant start through the summer months.